Marguerite (Kilpatrick) Cratch
1925 - 2020
Marguerite Kilpatrick Cratch died peacefully in Virginia Beach on October 27, 2020. Marguerite was born on September 28, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Marguerite Kilpatrick and was the wife of Albert Cratch for 68 years.

Marguerite enjoyed gardening and playing bridge.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Linda Tandy, her son Stephen Cratch (Lee), and her grandson, John Tandy, III (Amy).

A visitation will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel, Friday, October 30, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 AM with the burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlantic Shores Employee Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
