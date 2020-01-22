The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:30 PM
Westview Cemetery
Atlanta, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Eugenia Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Eugenia Brooks Obituary
Marguerite Eugenia Brooks, 65, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Sentara Leigh Hospital. Eugenia was a native of Atlanta, and also lived in Chatham Township, New Jersey as well as Greensboro and Charlotte, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Robert Sidney and Margene Hester Brooks, who predeceased her.

Eugenia was an accountant who worked at several companies in the Charlotte area, including the American Color & Chemical Corporation and Toolex Incorporated. She graduated from Chatham Township High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Business Administration degrees from Pfeiffer University. Eugenia was a charter member of Living Saviour Lutheran Church in Pineville, North Carolina. She loved arts and crafts, reading, and Atlanta-based sports, especially the Braves and Falcons.

Survivors include her sister, Sydney Brooks Nolan and brother-in-law, CAPT Richard James Nolan, Jr., USN (ret.) and their children, Corey Brooks and Richard Robert, her aunt, Nancy Moore Hester as well as several Hester and Brooks cousins. Special friends included Bill and Pat, Cindy, Genny, Jean, Margaret, Pat and Shelly. The family would like to thank the staff at Sentara Leigh Hospital for their care during Eugenia's last days.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 31st. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eugenia's memory to Living Saviour Lutheran Church, 6817 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. Local arrangements are being handled by Altmeyer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -