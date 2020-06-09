Marguerite Hunnicutt Foster, 96, passed away on June 6, 2020. Born in Rushmere , VA, she was the only child of James William and Margaret Bell Hunnicutt.



She grew up in Rushmere and graduated from Smithfield High School. During World War II she served in the American Red Cross and, after the war, served as a homemaker and superb mother of her two sons, Michael and John.



She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, James Everett Foster. She is survived by her two sons: James Michael (Arlene) and John Scott (Karin), and two grandsons, Joshua and Adam.



Two of Mrs. Foster's great passions in life were beauty and the Arts. She pursued these passions through her needlework, flower arranging, and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas.



Mrs. Foster's life was guided by the two principles of "Love thy neighbor as thyself", and "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." She passed on to her sons these two important principles, perhaps the greatest gift she gave them.



Mrs. Foster was a member of Talbot Park Baptist Church for her entire adult life. She was also a member of the DAR, the Order of Ancient Planters, Cape View Garden Club, and the Surry Historical Society.



Services will be private.



