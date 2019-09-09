|
|
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, Marguerite (Peggy) Louise Charpiot Sullivan, age 89, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. Peggy was born in Manhattan, New York on February 21, 1930 to parents who immigrated from France and was very proud of her French heritage. She married the love of her life, Jim in 1951 and they eventually left the city to raise their family in the suburbs of New Jersey before settling in Virginia Beach, VA in 1969. Peggy would go on to work as a medical assistant in urology for Dr. Donald Imbur for 23 years before retiring. She enjoyed the beach, traveling, line dancing, playing rummy cube with her dear friends Anita and Barbara, watching tennis, a good book, a nice glass of wine and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her mother Marguerite (Margo) Mazouat, stepfather Jean (John) Mazouat, her husband of 33 years Philip (Jim) James Sullivan and her son-in-law James (Jim) Jones.
She is survived by her son Kenneth Sullivan (Caryn); daughter, Jacqueline Susan Jones; grandchildren Bryan Sullivan, Michael Jones (Ashley), Gina Jones and Jonathan Sullivan (Alethea) who are expecting their first child this fall; great-grandchildren James and Jack Jones.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts, Laskin Road Chapel, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23454. The service will be immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at Aldo's Ristorante, 1860 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, Va 23454. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 9, 2019