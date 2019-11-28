The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Virginia Beach - Marguerite Wells Hillegass passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. A lifelong resident of the Tidewater area, Marguerite was a graduate of Granby High School and continued her life as an active and gracious mother, wife, volunteer, and realtor. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, James F. Hillegass. She is survived by her children Mary McNeal, Ceil Baxter, Anne Shepherd (Ken), Tish Sheetz (Roy), Theresa McPhillips (Chuck), and James Hillegass, Jr. (Tiffany). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Marguerite Carter (Scott), Phillip McNeal, Blair Gilchrist (Cappy), Anne Shannon Baxter (Leo), Charles Baxter (Eleanor), Larry Sheetz (Kelly), Sam Sheetz and three great grandchildren. The family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to Marguerite's friend and companion, Audrey Williams, Dr. Charles Lisner, and the caring and thoughtful staff at Baylake Assisted Living and Retirement Community. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM. To honor Marguerite, please consider a memorial gift to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1801 Libbie Ave #106, Richmond, VA 23226 or Star of the Sea Social Ministry, 1404 Pacific Ave., Virginia Beach, VA 23451. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Virginia Beach is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019
