|
|
Dr. Mari Helen Elizabeth Killian Neumon transitioned from death to life at her home on Monday, September 16, 2019. Born in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 1922, she accepted Christ at the age of 18. She spent most of her life of service to the church and community in Montclair, NJ.
Dr. Neumon moved to Virginia Beach, VA in 2004 to be near her daughter and family. She spent 15 happy years in Virginia. She is preceded in death by her husband Jacob.
She is survived by her only child, Brenda Neumon Lewis (Woodrow Lewis, Jr.), her three grandchildren, Kayin Love (Thaedius), Kimani Lewis (Jasmine), Killian Lewis, and five great-grandchildren, ZaMari, Zorah, Zuri, Gianni, and GiNia.
A viewing will be at 1:30 pm and the Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, September, 29, 2019 at New Life Church-Town Center, 420 Thalia Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be sent to Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019