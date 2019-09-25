The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
New Life Church-Town Center
420 Thalia Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
New Life Church-Town Center
420 Thalia Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mari Neumon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Mari H. Neumon


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Mari H. Neumon Obituary
Dr. Mari Helen Elizabeth Killian Neumon transitioned from death to life at her home on Monday, September 16, 2019. Born in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 1922, she accepted Christ at the age of 18. She spent most of her life of service to the church and community in Montclair, NJ.

Dr. Neumon moved to Virginia Beach, VA in 2004 to be near her daughter and family. She spent 15 happy years in Virginia. She is preceded in death by her husband Jacob.

She is survived by her only child, Brenda Neumon Lewis (Woodrow Lewis, Jr.), her three grandchildren, Kayin Love (Thaedius), Kimani Lewis (Jasmine), Killian Lewis, and five great-grandchildren, ZaMari, Zorah, Zuri, Gianni, and GiNia.

A viewing will be at 1:30 pm and the Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, September, 29, 2019 at New Life Church-Town Center, 420 Thalia Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be sent to Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mari's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now