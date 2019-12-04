The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
International Christian Church
2969 Holland Road
VA Beach, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
International Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Pakingan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Atanacio Pakingan


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Atanacio Pakingan Obituary
Maria Atanacio Pakingan, 99, a resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away December 1, 2019. Maria, a native of Imus, Cavite, Philippines was born on September 25, 1920 to the late Roman Atanacio and Romana Rodriguez and was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Victorino Pakingan; brothers Cosme Atanacio, Benjamin Atanacio, Bernabe Atanacio, Ernesto Atanacio, Mario Atanacio; sisters Feliciana Bariso and Cila Atanacio. She was a long-time member of the Internatioal Christian Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her sisters Marciana Pakingan, Matilde Satingin; sons Bienvenido (Anastacia) Pakingan, Pablito Pakingan; daughters Carmelita (Cirilo) Santiaguel, Luciana (Mario) Ilas, Justina (Ricardo) Genido, Delicia Pakingan, Erlinda (Felix) Juachon; her 29 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 8great-great-grandchildren and a multitude of family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother with strong Christian values and unwaivering faith in God Almighty.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Drive, VA Beach, VA 23462 from 6-8pm. A second visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at International Christian Church 2969 Holland Road VA Beach, VA 23453 at 10am immediately followed by a celebration of life at 11am at the same location.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -