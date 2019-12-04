|
|
Maria Atanacio Pakingan, 99, a resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away December 1, 2019. Maria, a native of Imus, Cavite, Philippines was born on September 25, 1920 to the late Roman Atanacio and Romana Rodriguez and was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Victorino Pakingan; brothers Cosme Atanacio, Benjamin Atanacio, Bernabe Atanacio, Ernesto Atanacio, Mario Atanacio; sisters Feliciana Bariso and Cila Atanacio. She was a long-time member of the Internatioal Christian Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her sisters Marciana Pakingan, Matilde Satingin; sons Bienvenido (Anastacia) Pakingan, Pablito Pakingan; daughters Carmelita (Cirilo) Santiaguel, Luciana (Mario) Ilas, Justina (Ricardo) Genido, Delicia Pakingan, Erlinda (Felix) Juachon; her 29 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 8great-great-grandchildren and a multitude of family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother with strong Christian values and unwaivering faith in God Almighty.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Drive, VA Beach, VA 23462 from 6-8pm. A second visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at International Christian Church 2969 Holland Road VA Beach, VA 23453 at 10am immediately followed by a celebration of life at 11am at the same location.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019