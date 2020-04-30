|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother and friend to all who knew her. She left to be with our Lord on April 25, 2020. She passed peacefully at home. She was 95 years old.
Born Maria Concetta Tognotti in Ala, Italy, on October 18, 1924. She grew up during WWII and witnessed the scars on a worn torn country and family. She came to America in 1946 and was most proud when she received her American citizenship. She married and was a beloved mother of five children whom she dearly loved and instilled strong values that have served us well. She lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and child care provider, touching many lives over the years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gay B. O'Neal of 60 years.
She was an active member of Christ Presbyterian Church, and was an inspiration and glowing light in the life of her church. Her church family was an extension of her family and her love.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, 709 Aragona Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23455.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. We love you momma and always will.
Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10am. Jan Davis will officiate services.
She was the beloved mother of Olinda Winters, Gayle O'Neal (Larry), David O'Neal (Michelle), Shirley Boynton (Michael), and Pamela Minnich; the grandmother of nine grand children; and the great grandmother of eight great grandchildren.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 30, 2020