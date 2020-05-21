Maria del Carmen Lewis - Nuestra Madre, Nuestra Reina (Our Mother, Our Queen) passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on May 15, 2020 at the age of 88.Originally from La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain, Carmen was born on April 18, 1932 to the late Antonio Ferra (Maria) and Carmen Arrebola (Juan Franco). Carmen, was a natural performer from the time she could walk. Her love and passion for flamenco thrusted her into a career traveling all across Europe, with numerous dance companies. Nicknamed "La Culi", she was hailed as a "Force to be Reckoned with".Carmen met her late husband, Dannie J. Lewis Sr. in Tangier, Morocco where he was deployed with the US Navy. They dated for two years and married on June 12, 1962, in Montgomery, AL. They traveled to many countries during her husband's service time. Once they planted roots in Hampton Roads, Carmen earned her way to a management position with the Sheraton Inn, where she worked until she retired to care for her aging mother.Carmen also continued her love and passion for flamenco through teaching. Known throughout Hampton Roads as, "Carmen Lewis, The Lady with the Magic Castanets" she taught three generations the art of flamenco. Including, carrying on the tradition through her own daughter and granddaughter. Carmen took great pride in all "Her Nina's, Las Revoltosas" that performed throughout Hampton Roads for over four decades. Sharing the gift of her beautiful Spanish heritage was one of Carmen's greatest joys in life. Only second to her family and God.Beloved by all that knew her, adored by her children; Juan Lewis (Linda), Jesus Lewis (Lyndsy), Carmen Brewer (Rich), Dannie J. Lewis Jr. (Shawn), Vikki Allen (Tony), her grandchildren; John Lewis, Christopher Lewis, Allison Lewis, Charity Allen, Shane Rhea, Matthew Allen and her great-grandchildren; Curtis, Alexander, Terrence, Evan, and Silas.Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to your most cherished charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at: