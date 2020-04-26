The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Maria Henriette Petiet


1927 - 2020
Maria Henriette Petiet Obituary
Maria Henriette Petiet, 92, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020.

Mrs. Petiet was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 16, 1927 to the late Johannes and Maria Van der Bij. She grew up in Amsterdam, where she worked as a nurse until moving to the United States in 1957. In the States, Mrs. Petiet started a career in banking. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandson. On any given day, you could find her working in her garden. She was resilient, having defeated ovarian cancer and was a woman of faithfulness, faithful to God and to her husband of 58 years. Mrs. Petiet loved to travel with her husband. She always put others above herself and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, "Oma", sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharon Petiet-Person and her husband Jonathan; grandson, Christopher Petiet; brothers, Mike Vanderby and his wife Muriel and Hans Van der Bij and his wife Annette; sisters-in-law, Agnes Vanderby and Jeannett Vanderby; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hans Huibert Petiet; brothers, Luitzen Vanderby and John Vanderby; and sister, Alida Van der Bij.

She will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park with a private family service due to current restrictions. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences with the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the or .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
