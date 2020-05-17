Maria Josefina Tiaba, 84, passed away peacefully in her home in Virginia Beach on May 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 2, 1935, in Guantanamo, Cuba, and raised by her cherished aunt Delia and uncle Narciso. Her early years in Cuba were spent in the company of her half-siblings Lenore and Carlos and their cousin Ivan.
She met the love of her life Severino Tiaba when, as if by fate, he was stationed at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay after joining the service from his home in the Philippines. They wed on August 28, 1953, and were together for 51 wonderful years. Their union bore 8 children, 18 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. The couple moved up and down the east coast as Severino was reassigned to different naval bases before finally settling in Tidewater in 1961. In 1998, Maria was proud to become an officially naturalized American citizen.
Maria's family and friends will treasure their many fond memories of her which include her busy at work in the kitchen cooking Cuban and Filipino dishes with her husband as well as her love of salsa dancing. When her husband Severino was alive, they could always be found either out playing bingo or home taking care of their beloved dogs. She will most strongly be remembered for hallmarks of her personality including her irreverent sense of humor and her big heart.
She is predeceased by her husband Severino and son-in-law Scotty Miller and is survived by daughter Lena and husband Rey and their children Ilani, Rey, and Marisa, daughter Edith and her children Jennifer and Ricky, daughter Caridad and husband Dean and Caridad's daughter Jade, son Bernardo and partner Stephen, son Severino and wife Sherry and their children Mitchell, Ross, and Alexandra, daughter Rosemary and husband David and their children Lauren, David, and Nicky, son Frank and wife Debbie and their children Frank and Sydney, and son Michael and wife Christy and their children Cayla, Jordan, Alisa, and Logan. Her great-grandchildren include Bella, Noah, Jasmine, Sierra, Brianna, Jax, Rowan, Jet, Zian, River, Kai, Griffin, Oliver, and Levi.
A private funeral service and burial for the family will be conducted early this week at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be made at www.dignitymemorial.com
She was born on June 2, 1935, in Guantanamo, Cuba, and raised by her cherished aunt Delia and uncle Narciso. Her early years in Cuba were spent in the company of her half-siblings Lenore and Carlos and their cousin Ivan.
She met the love of her life Severino Tiaba when, as if by fate, he was stationed at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay after joining the service from his home in the Philippines. They wed on August 28, 1953, and were together for 51 wonderful years. Their union bore 8 children, 18 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. The couple moved up and down the east coast as Severino was reassigned to different naval bases before finally settling in Tidewater in 1961. In 1998, Maria was proud to become an officially naturalized American citizen.
Maria's family and friends will treasure their many fond memories of her which include her busy at work in the kitchen cooking Cuban and Filipino dishes with her husband as well as her love of salsa dancing. When her husband Severino was alive, they could always be found either out playing bingo or home taking care of their beloved dogs. She will most strongly be remembered for hallmarks of her personality including her irreverent sense of humor and her big heart.
She is predeceased by her husband Severino and son-in-law Scotty Miller and is survived by daughter Lena and husband Rey and their children Ilani, Rey, and Marisa, daughter Edith and her children Jennifer and Ricky, daughter Caridad and husband Dean and Caridad's daughter Jade, son Bernardo and partner Stephen, son Severino and wife Sherry and their children Mitchell, Ross, and Alexandra, daughter Rosemary and husband David and their children Lauren, David, and Nicky, son Frank and wife Debbie and their children Frank and Sydney, and son Michael and wife Christy and their children Cayla, Jordan, Alisa, and Logan. Her great-grandchildren include Bella, Noah, Jasmine, Sierra, Brianna, Jax, Rowan, Jet, Zian, River, Kai, Griffin, Oliver, and Levi.
A private funeral service and burial for the family will be conducted early this week at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be made at www.dignitymemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.