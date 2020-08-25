1/1
Maria Lara Reyes
Maria Lara Reyes, 87, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on August 22, 2020.

Born in the Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Juana Lara. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Loreto C. Reyes and son, Efren Reyes.

Left to cherish her memories are children, Generoso Reyes (Josephine), Loreto Reyes, Jr. (Anacleta), Demetrio Reyes (Carmelita), Angelito Reyes, and Sonia Hollinden (James); eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Friday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 7 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
AUG
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
