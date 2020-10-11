Maria Madonna Luke, 66, passed away peacefully at home on 15 September with her husband Michael close by her side. Maria was preceded in death by brother Robert Brazzale and sister Joanne Lack and survived by her brother Bernard Brazzale.



Maria was born 24 September, 1953 in Chicago to the late Antonio and Bernadette Brazzale. She left her sweet home Chicago to marry Michael, an active duty Navy man in San Diego, on 25 June 1982. They were husband and wife for 38 years.



Upon transferring to Charleston, SC., Maria began her 20 plus year career as a military contractor initially working for SAIC supporting Mobile Technical Unit (MOTU) Ten CSRR efforts. Her knowledge, skill and reputation in the contractor arena continued to expand. Relocating to Norfolk, she worked for a number of military contractors to include: VITRO as Combat System Readiness Review Scheduler. DYNCORP assigned to COMNAVSURFLANT Staff supporting Atlantic Fleet readiness. Digital System Resources as PMS 430 Scheduler/System Analyst in support of Battle Force Tactical Training installations and battle group readiness. AMSEC, supported NAVSEA 04RW performed research, analysis and documenting alteration maturity information within the Fleet Readiness Process (FRP). Maria was also assigned to Commander Naval Air Forces (CNAF) N43 Future Readiness/Modernization Manager.



She received letters of Commendation from P. D. Butcher, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy, Deputy and Chief of Staff, U.S. Atlantic Fleet. J. S. Donnell III, Vice Admiral, U.S. Navy, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet. And J. B. Lentz, OIC Mobile Technical Unit Ten, Charleston, SC.



Maria was an avid reader; her favorite read was the Clan of the Cave Bear series. She was also an accomplished cross stitch artist; her favorite subjects were roses, dragons and the phoenix.



She loved to grow roses too. At one point she had over 30 bushes. Her roses were the envy of the neighborhood. One of her favorite things was to cut and hand them out to passing admirers.



Her greatest joys were her two kitties, Jamie and Smoke. Jamie was found at the James River while on a trout fishing trip and Smoke was found at the ASPCA. She had them both for over 17 years. It was not uncommon to take them on the annual trek to the OBX.



Maria did not desire a viewing or ceremonyâ€¦ her wishes are for the people she knew and whose lives she touched that they remember and keep her memory in their own special manner.



