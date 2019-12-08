|
Maria Marcelina Leiva, 90, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Chile to the late Gavino Vasquez and Olga Alvear and was also predeceased by her husband, JosÃ© Felix Leiva. She retired from the New Jersey Board of Education and was a member of Saint Luke Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Rose Marie Rivera Vasquez and her husband, JosÃ© H. Leiva, and Lorraine Leiva Fritz and her husband, Rodrigo; brother, Nemesio Vasquez; grandsons, Mauricio Leiva and Rodrigo Leiva; great-grandson, Mateo Leiva; and numerous extended family and dear friends.
The Holy Rosary will be recited Friday, December 13, 2019 at 6 pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A Christian Wake and reception will follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 am at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 2304 Salem Rd. Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the building fund of Saint Luke Catholic Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019