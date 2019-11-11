|
|
Maria P. Evans has succumbed to her difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. Maria was born in Madrid, Spain and spent her younger years in Barcelona. She came to the United States when she was 18 and became a US citizen. Maria worked in the hospitality industry for over 30 years at the Omni International Hotel and the Virginia Beach Resort Hotel. She has spent 40 years as an independent property manager with multiple homes in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. She was also very proud of her certification as a tax preparer.
Maria spent her later years traveling through Europe, the Middle East and Russia. She also travelled on several cruise lines.
Maria is predeceased by her parents Dave and Evelia Poland. She leaves behind two sons, one daughter, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
There will be a small remembrance service at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home at 7pm on November 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers or donations, Maria would want you to pay down your credit cards. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 11, 2019