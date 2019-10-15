|
Maria Pilar Waldbaum, 78, passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Maria was born in Ciudad-Real, Spain to the late Lorenzo and Consuelo Martin-Ruiz. She was a waitress at Regino's Italian Restaurant. In her spare time she loved arts, crafts, painting and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Waldbaum; children, Mark Waldbaum (Susan), Michelle Morgan (Jay), John P. Waldbaum (Dorothia) and Michael Waldbaum; siblings, Jose Martin-Ruiz and Consuelo Martin Ruiz; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Rosewood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 15, 2019