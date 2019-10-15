The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Waldbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria P. Waldbaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria P. Waldbaum Obituary
Maria Pilar Waldbaum, 78, passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Maria was born in Ciudad-Real, Spain to the late Lorenzo and Consuelo Martin-Ruiz. She was a waitress at Regino's Italian Restaurant. In her spare time she loved arts, crafts, painting and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Waldbaum; children, Mark Waldbaum (Susan), Michelle Morgan (Jay), John P. Waldbaum (Dorothia) and Michael Waldbaum; siblings, Jose Martin-Ruiz and Consuelo Martin Ruiz; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Rosewood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now