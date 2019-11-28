|
Fondly known as Ria or Ree to those closest to her, Maria entered this earthly realm on September 27, 1954. The effervescent Maria proceeded through life touching the souls of everyone she met. On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, this strong, woman of faith peacefully transcended beyond this earthly home. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Edmond and Joanna DeLoatche Bowden, her older sister, Gail Bowden Lamb, Air Force (Ret.) son, Lawrence Edmond Sharp and maternal aunt, Annie DeLoatche Phelps. Our Maria left an indelible mark on the lives of many and her spirit was contagious. She shared her humor, generous spirit, many talents, and her devotion to family and friends. She leaves to treasure her memory a brother, Jimmy E. Bowden (Barbara) of Florida; Sister Cousin, Jeanette DeLoatche Phelps of Richmond; Special Daughter, Elif Topal, New York; Niece, Mynddie Bowden, of Norfolk; Nephews, Kenneth Lamb, of Chesapeake, and Michael Lamb, of Maryland; Devoted Sister Friends, Annette Brimmer of VA Beach, Pam Benton of VA Beach, Justine Godwin Jones of Mechanicsville, Patricia Wilson Daniels of Richmond, Debora Pope of Chesapeake, Michele Clements of Chesapeake and a host of other relatives and friends. Maria was a member of New Horizons Outreach Ministries where Pastor James Faulks, Presides.
A funeral service will be held, 11am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23523. A wake service will be held, 6pm-8pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 28, 2019