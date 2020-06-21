Chesapeake - 92, transitioned to her final resting place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 12:57am. She was born on July 14, 1927 to the late Jessie Riddick and Evelyn Walston in Norfolk, Virginia. She was an active, faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a devoted active member of the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Norfolk, Virginia. She loved her church and participated in several ministries.She enjoyed attending mass and always looked forward to hearing the gospel message proclaimed so she could share it with others. She was the love of her sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.She retired from OPM (Office of Personnel Management) as a Personnel Staffing Manager after many years of distinguish service.Marian A. Riddick Cabarras Bullock was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver Council, #279 First Grand Lady; member of the Wives of The Bachelor-Benedict Social Club, Inc.; NorfPortChes Club; member of Southside Civic League, Inc., South Norfolk Police Task Force Committee; and a former Loan Officer, St. Pius Federal Credit Union representing St. Mary Catholic Church; Chesapeake Chums, Inc. Chesapeake/Virginia Beach Links, Inc., Elegant Ladies Social Club; Amethyst Social Club; St. Mary Finance Committee; Chesapeake Las Amegas; Chesapeake Women's Club, St. Mary Women's Club, St. Mary Ushers; St. Mary Eucharist Minister; St. Mary Bingo Staff; and St. Mary Parish Council.Marian or Honey, Shank Shank, Mother Dear, Nana Bullock, Grandma Bullock, Grandma, Darling, Mom, MaDear; Ms. Marian, Aunt Marian, Auntie, Momie, and other names she was affectionately called.Marian had a church family, social family, loved ones, friends that played an instrumental part in her life; Dorothy Sharp (Sis), Millie D. Edwards (Sis), Eleanor Elliott (daughter), Sarah Sweatt (Sis), Barbara Merritt (Sis), Carolyn Copeland (Sis), Sylvia Butler (Sis), Joy Colden (Sis), Regina Taylor (Sis), Catherine Hailey (Sis), Jessie Winfield (Dear Friend), Minnie C. Thomas (Sis), Ethel Holmes (Dear Friend), Gloria Neal (Dear Friend), Queen Spencer (Sis), Georgia Welch (Close Cuz), Evelyn Williams (Sis and close friend); Grace Means (Sis), Priscilla Tennyson (Close Friend) Joan Bennette (Dear Friend); Doris Barringer (Daughter) Eula Bullock (Close relative) Evelyn West (Close Friend) Vivian West (Close Friend), Evelyn "Sug" Figgs (Close Dear Friend); Celeste Ballard (Close Dear Friend), Vivian Walston (Cuz); Carmelita Laing (Sis), Christine Newby (Dear Friend), Shirley George (Close Friend), John `Walston (Favorite Cuz), Roy Brown (Cuz), Melvin Elliott (Bro), Charles Ballard (Dear Friend), Connell Hailey (Bro), Romeo Bullock (Bro), and Frank Bullock (bro).Marian is predeceased by her first husband Charles T. Cabarras, Jr., and Winslow G. Bullock, Sr., and son, Lionnell R. Cabarras, a brother, James Riddick. Left to cherish her memory one sister, Beulah Gray. Affectionately like sisters, Dorothy Sharp, Millie D. Edwards, Sarah Sweatt, Catherine Hailey, Minnie C. Thomas. Like daughter, Eleanor Elliott and Like brothers, John Walston, Connell Hailey. Also left to cherish her memory: six sons, Alvin S. Cabarras (Julie), Charles T. Cabarras, III (Brenda), Clifton D. Cabarras, Donnell R. Cabarras (Shirley), Winslow G. Bullock, Jr., and Edward W. Bullock (Sharon). A host of grandchildren (16), great grandchildren (22) and (8) great great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.Public viewing will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Steele-Bullock Funeral Home, 3950 Turnpike Road, Portsmouth, VA, 23701. Mask Required.Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00am at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Norfolk, Virginia. Service will be live stream from Facebook.Social Distance required. Mask Required. Limited to Family.Steele-Bullock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family will assemble at the residence 1510 Landsworth Street, Chesapeake, Virginia at 10:15am to be escorted by Chesapeake Sheriff Department to the church.