Marian "Delores" Bryant Gardner, of Virginia Beach, VA passed at her home on July 28, 2020. She was Co-Founder of Lindel Electric Co. Inc. in 1961 and was the first woman to obtain a Masters Electrical License in the state of Virginia.
Delores is pre-deceased by her first husband, Linwood L. Bryant; her second, husband Alton Gardner; and her grandson, KC Conner. She is survived by her son, Larry Bryant; daughter, Donna Conner; step-daughter, Joyce Chabot; granddaughter, Brittney Volansky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary, post 392; a member of Women of the Moose, lodge 1198; and former member of London Bridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, horse racing, dancing and playing cards.
In lieu of any flowers to the family, contributions to American Cancer Society
or Alzheimer's Association
will be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com