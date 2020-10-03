Marian Geraldine "Jeri" Lengel died peacefully at her home in Virginia Beach, VA on September 15, 2020. Jeri was born to the late Theodore M. and Estelle C. Osada on October 13, 1930, in Chicago, Il.



She is survived by her son, Robert Charles Lengel (Glenda Lengel), Teresa Vermillion (Ross Brown), Audrey Lengel, James Lengel (Alicia Kitsuse) and her foster daughter, Jenny Le Troung (Dang). Jeri loved and was actively involved in the lives of her four grandchildren: Sergei Vermillion, Mariya Vermillion, Christopher Lengel and Brian Troung. Jeri's older brother Chester predeceased her. She is survived by her sister Janine Blanchet, her brother, Edward Osada (Cathie) and her cousin Roberta Hansen. Numerous Japanese exchange teachers shared her home and considered Jeri their American mom including Case, Takako, and Mie.



In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and may be made to Sacred Heart Mission, Walls, MS.



A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at 1 PM October 13, 2020, at the Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach. Seating is limited, please call 757-495-1886 to reserve your seat. The service will also be streamed, and details can be found on the church website.



