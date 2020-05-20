Susan Marian Pierce Hart, the daughter of Jennings Clifton Pierce and Susan Rodgers Pierce Harden, made her final farewell on May 15, 2020. In Marian's 88 years, there was never a lack of jokes, Christmas parmesan and fudge, and, most incomparably, the tenderness of her unwavering love and support for the people she held most dear.



Marian held great affection for crossword puzzles, Bridge, reading, her family at Galilee Episcopal Church, and spending time with people. She held even greater disdain for raisins, exercise, the Redskins's slew of less-than-stellar seasons, and bearing witness to the adversity of others.



There's little doubt that Marian is now being coaxed into dancing with her husband, Norman, and that she is sharing continued laughs and quibbles with her sister, Laura Barker. She is dearly remembered as a faithful mother to Susan Snyder (Ed) and Norman "Jay" Hart (Mary), a dedicated grandmother to Evan (Stacey), Laurie, Stephanie (Riley), Lesley, and Katie, and a proud "GG" to Ezekiel, Micah, and Brinley.



Like her late husband, Marian devoted her life to her family, her friends, and countless others. She faced untold trials and tribulations, but she didn't allow bitterness and hardness to leave an impression on her heart. Marian left a legacy of compassion and generosity that we are joyfully tasked to keep alive. She is loved immeasurably and missed tremendously.



Till we meet again.



"For I know that my Redeemer lives, and at last he will stand upon the earth; and after my skin has been thus destroyed, then from my flesh I shall see God." Job 19: 25 - 26



