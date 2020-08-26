1/1
Marian Russ Childress
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Russ Childress passed away peacefully at age 78 on Sunday, August 23rd. She was born and raised in Roanoke, Virginia. She graduated with a degree in Education from Longwood University and earned a Master's degree from George Mason University. She taught elementary school in Fairfax County, VA for 30 years. After retiring she and her husband Gentry, moved to Virginia Beach. Marian relished volunteer opportunities and served with the Virginia Aquarium as a docent and in the aviary department. Her favorite activity was the Stranding Response Program where she served as a response volunteer with the sea turtle program. For many years she ran the sea turtle nesting patrols on her ATV from Fort Story to Rudy Inlet. She was affectionately known in the North End as "the Turtle Lady". She volunteered for many years with the Virginia Beach SPCA and was a member of the Tidewater Master Naturalists and the Nofellas Novellas Book Club.

She is survived by her husband, Gentry Childress, and her daughter and son in law Shannon and David McDaniel and granddaughter Samantha Russ McDaniel of Virginia Beach and a cousin, Ann Williams of Trinity, AL.

A memorial celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Condolences can be made to the family at the H.D. Oliver website. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program or the Virginia Beach SPCA. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
Words do not describe how this amazing woman impacted my life and the lives of so many others. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they are gone the light remains." Gentry, Shannon, Mack and Sam....she was that bright light. Forever thinking of you and forever in my heart.
susan linden
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved