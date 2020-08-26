Marian Russ Childress passed away peacefully at age 78 on Sunday, August 23rd. She was born and raised in Roanoke, Virginia. She graduated with a degree in Education from Longwood University and earned a Master's degree from George Mason University. She taught elementary school in Fairfax County, VA for 30 years. After retiring she and her husband Gentry, moved to Virginia Beach. Marian relished volunteer opportunities and served with the Virginia Aquarium as a docent and in the aviary department. Her favorite activity was the Stranding Response Program where she served as a response volunteer with the sea turtle program. For many years she ran the sea turtle nesting patrols on her ATV from Fort Story to Rudy Inlet. She was affectionately known in the North End as "the Turtle Lady". She volunteered for many years with the Virginia Beach SPCA and was a member of the Tidewater Master Naturalists and the Nofellas Novellas Book Club.



She is survived by her husband, Gentry Childress, and her daughter and son in law Shannon and David McDaniel and granddaughter Samantha Russ McDaniel of Virginia Beach and a cousin, Ann Williams of Trinity, AL.



A memorial celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Condolences can be made to the family at the H.D. Oliver website. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program or the Virginia Beach SPCA. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements.



