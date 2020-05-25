Marie Copeland Rhodes
1929 - 2020
Marie Copeland Rhodes, 91, went home to the Lord, May 23, 2020. Born on April 21, 1929 in Chuckatuck, VA to the late Wesley G. and Grace P. Copeland. She was predeceased by her husband, James R. Rhodes.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, James R. Rhodes, Jr and wife, Leslie; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Lowder and her husband, Charles; grandchildren, Emma Suzanne Rhodes, Hannah Lee Rhodes, Melissa Anne Melicher (Michael) and Katherine Marie Snow (Taylor) and her adorable great-granddaughter, Virginia Marie Snow.

Marie was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed working in her yard and flowers and providing a lifetime of love and memories to her family.

The family would like to especially thank Cathy, Delores, Lillie and Tracie for their wonderful care and comfort.

A graveside service will be conducted by Dr. Thurman R. Hayes, Jr. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 AM at Holly Lawn Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holly Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
