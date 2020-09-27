Marie Curtis Sams passed away on September 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sandusky Curtis and Elizabeth Marable Curtis. She was born in Norfolk, VA on May 07, 1934, graduated from Maury High School in 1952, attended Sullins Jr. College in Bristol, VA, and RPI, VCU in Richmond, VA.
Marie was a past member of the Junior League of Norfolk and the Alice Davis Kings Daughters Circle. She loved the beach and spent many summers with her family for a week at Sandbridge Beach. She loved reading and old movies. She did volunteer work at Chesapeake Regional Hospital and for many years, delivered Meals on Wheels in Chesapeake.
She is predeceased by her husband, Herbert B. Sams, sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Overton. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Wynter Todd (Jim), Cynthia Hudy (Dan) and Elizabeth Cassidy (Raymond), 4 grandchildren, Brittany Griffith (Calvin); Ashley Hughes (Bill); Kyle Cassidy and Curtis Cassidy; 6 Great-grandchildren, Kylee, William, Kayden and Kynlee Hughes; Marie and Virginia Ann Griffith; A nephew, Thom Overton and niece, Nancy Overton; and several very close dear friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
