Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Marie's life story with friends and family

Share Marie's life story with friends and family



Marie "Bunch" Hickman, 90 died Aug. 8, 2020. She was a long-time Seatack resident. Graveside service, 11:00 am, Monday Aug 17 2020, Colonial Grove Memorial Park. waltonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store