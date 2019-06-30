The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church,
413 E. Bute St.,
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Marie E. Johnson Obituary
Marie E. Johnson, 100 years old, passed away peacefully at her home on June 27, 2019. God said â€œCome unto me all ye that labour and heavy laden, and I will give you rest.â€ (KJV Matthew 11:28) -Marie Johnson graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Virginia, Class of 1938. She worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for over 10 years. She decided later in life to continue her education and graduated from Norfolk State University in 1968. She retired from the Chesapeake Public Schools after teaching first grade for over 25 years. Marie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Bute Street for over 90 years. She was a dedicated member, who served tirelessly on the Deaconess Board as well as several other ministries. Marie was the Queen Emeritus for the Royal Degree Chamber #1 and Leader Emeritus for Star of the East Tent #6. She was predeceased by her parents, Willie and Maggie W. Evans, her husband, Everett â€œZipâ€ Johnson, brother, Willie â€œBusterâ€ Evans Jr., sister, Thelma Evans and her grandson, Everett R. Johnson, III. Left to cherish her memory are her loving and dedicated son, CDR (Ret.) Everett R. Johnson, Jr., sister, Martha E. Almond, two granddaughters, a grandson and a host of loving relatives and close friends. There will be a public viewing 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends at Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church St., Norfolk, VA on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 413 E. Bute St., Norfolk, VA. Rev. Dr. Robert G. Murray will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
