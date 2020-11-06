Marie H. Harrell, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Zellie Hardee. She is predeceased by her husband, Clinton Harrell, Sr.
Marie retired from Lipton Tea after 33 years of service. Marie will always be remembered for her keen sense of humor, her endearing smile and personality, her quick wit and love of a good joke. She was known by all that knew her for her love of cooking. No one could come close to her ability to put out a fried chicken dinner on a moment's notice or her knack for making the best coconut or chocolate cakes you could ever imagine. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Devon Hewitt (Georgia) of Windsor, VA; daughter, Denise H. Spady (Frank) of Chuckatuck, VA; grandchildren, Christopher Hewitt (Jessica), Ryan Hewitt (Lyndsey) and Anne Barden Spady; stepchildren, Janet H. Detch of Woodstock, GA and Clint Harrell, Jr. (Lelia) of Suffolk, VA; step grandchildren, Stacey Christenbury (Kenneth) and Matthew Harrell (Lindsay); and great grandchildren, Brynn Hewitt, Isla Hewitt, Landon Hewitt and Rylie Hewitt; along with step great grandson, Aven Christenbury.
A private service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with Rev. Mandy Smith officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers who took care of Marie in her later years and became a part of our extended family. Memorial donations may be made to Somerton Friends Cemetery Fund, 5329 Quaker Dr. Suffolk, VA 23437. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com
