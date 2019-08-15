|
|
Marie Helen Nelson â€" (86) Longtime resident of Va Beach, peacefully died in the afternoon of August 12, 2019. Born in Clinton, Iowa on April 18, 1933 to Rev Fred and Helen Muenchow. Marie was the widow of Master Chief Vernon C. Nelson (ret). In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Steve and his son Carlton, along with her sister June and brother Howard.
Survivors include her son David, his wife Erica and their children Spencer and Sam (wife Caity), daughter Karen, her husband Barry and their children Kyle and Lisa, and daughter-in-law Beatrice and her son Chris. Also sister Edith Ross of Elgin, Il, and brother Rev Fred Muenchow of Oklahoma City, OK.
She was a proud charter member of Hope Lutheran Church in Va Beach and very active member of the LWML. A service of celebration will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 5350 Providence Road, Va Beach, on September 7th, at 11 AM, with the Rev Mark Nieting officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hope Lutheran Church LWML MITES.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019