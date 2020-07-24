1/
Marie Lane
Nannie Marie Lane, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Chesapeake with her family by her side. Marie was born in Selma, NC to the late Ralph and Letha Price. She is also predeceased by her husband, Donald Lane; sister, Willie G. Price and a brother, Ralph Curtis Price. Marie was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Very family oriented, she loved spending time with both her family and friends. Throughout the years she would vacation with her friends in the Great Smokey Mountains. She loved playing penny slots in casinos. Marie never saw a stranger and will be missed by all. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Donald Eugene Lane "Gene" of Mechanicsville, VA; daughter-in-law, Dinah Wilson of Mechanicsville, VA; daughters, Donna Marie Kiederling of Virginia Beach and Cynthia RenaÂ´ Duncan of Chesapeake; future son-in-law, Ron Lewis of Virginia Beach; granddaughter, Brook Renee Lane of Raleigh, NC; brother, Jimmie H. Price of Wilson, NC and Linwood E. Price and his wife, Bonnie of Rocky Mount, NC; sisters, Jackie P. Fussell and husband, Jimmy of Clayton, NC and Betty L. Lassiter of Micro, NC, Judith P. Johnson of Four Oaks, NC and a sister-in-law, Betty C. Price of Rosewood, NC as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at 10am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be provided to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
3 entries
July 24, 2020
My substitute Mom for several years.I enjoyed your and Rays friendship and love and fellowship very much.GOD BLESS YOU and all your family,see you on the other
side.
Pat Ford 7573287545
July 24, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Diane McKinnon
July 24, 2020
Cindy, Jim and I send our condolences on the passing of your mother. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Diane McKinnon and Jim Johnston
Friend
