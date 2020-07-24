Nannie Marie Lane, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Chesapeake with her family by her side. Marie was born in Selma, NC to the late Ralph and Letha Price. She is also predeceased by her husband, Donald Lane; sister, Willie G. Price and a brother, Ralph Curtis Price. Marie was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Very family oriented, she loved spending time with both her family and friends. Throughout the years she would vacation with her friends in the Great Smokey Mountains. She loved playing penny slots in casinos. Marie never saw a stranger and will be missed by all. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Donald Eugene Lane "Gene" of Mechanicsville, VA; daughter-in-law, Dinah Wilson of Mechanicsville, VA; daughters, Donna Marie Kiederling of Virginia Beach and Cynthia RenaÂ´ Duncan of Chesapeake; future son-in-law, Ron Lewis of Virginia Beach; granddaughter, Brook Renee Lane of Raleigh, NC; brother, Jimmie H. Price of Wilson, NC and Linwood E. Price and his wife, Bonnie of Rocky Mount, NC; sisters, Jackie P. Fussell and husband, Jimmy of Clayton, NC and Betty L. Lassiter of Micro, NC, Judith P. Johnson of Four Oaks, NC and a sister-in-law, Betty C. Price of Rosewood, NC as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 10am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be provided to the American Cancer Society
In lieu of flowers, donations may be provided to the American Cancer Society.
