Marie Theresa Morrin
Marie Theresa Morrin, 90, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on June 28, 2020.

Born in Carleton, MI, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Gladys Barron and the widow of Maj. Wardell C. Morrin, USMC (Ret.). She was a 56 year member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and volunteered for the food pantry, Soup & Sandwich Ministries and at St. Pius X School. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross at Boone Clinic, Hampton Roads Catholic FCU, Teleflora "Make Someone Smile" annual event, and Special Persons Mailing Service.

Left to cherish her memory: eight children, Michael T. Morrin and wife, Sherrie, Patrick J. Morrin, Kathleen M. Miller and husband, Bud, John C. Morrin and wife, Dani, Virginia A. Duncan and husband, Tony, David E. Morrin and wife, Bea, Mary E. Ambler, and Stephen A. Morrin; 29 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Everyone was touched by her gentle and generous nature and smile. Mom, Mimmi, Supermimmi, you are so loved!

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, July 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Friday, July 3, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or School, 7800 Halprin Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:30 - 08:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Chuck and Dena Willis
Friend
June 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat Pond
Friend
