Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Burial
Following Services
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Marilyn Ann Hausler Obituary
Virginia Beach - Marilyn Ann Hausler, 88, of the 2800 block of Shore Dr., passed away on January 24, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, NY, to the late Walter and Emily Canteel. She was also predeceased by her husband, Glen T. Hausler and grandson, Glen R. Hausler. She enjoyed living at Seagate Colony over the past 20 years.

Left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Kristen Cook and husband Kevin; son, Glen T. Hausler and wife Lorrie; grandchildren, Erin Burgess and husband Gregory, Peter Cook, Megan Falco and husband Vince, April Nichols and husband Hunter; and great-grandson, Benjamin Burgess.

A funeral mass will be held at Church of the Holy Family on Wednesday, January 29, at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Tuesday, January 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 27, 2020
