Marilyn B. Densmore, 94, of Norfolk, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born in New Jersey to the late Martha and Britton White, she was also predeceased by her husband, Ray Densmore and daughter-in-law, Charline Densmore. Marilyn worked for many years for Norfolk Public Schools and was an avid New York Yankees fan.Left to cherish Marilynâ€™s memory: her son, Britt Densmore; granddaughters, Karen Hampton and Jude Turner (Anthony Wagner); great-grandchildren, Michael Hampton, Brian Hampton, Taylor Turner (Bradley Ross), and Brendan Turner.A graveside service will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019