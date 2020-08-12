Marilyn Barletto Hine age 90 died peacefully on August 8, 2020 in her home in Chesapeake, VA surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 10, 1930 in White Plains, New York, a daughter of the late Henry and Mary Hoffman. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She worked for the City of Bridgeport as a recreation manager, Co-owned and operated Academy Driving School, was a real estate entrepreneur.
Surviving are her children, Karen Barletto, Jim (Linda) Barletto of Chesapeake, VA, grandchildren, Michael & Sarah Shane, Jim & Jackie DiBartolomeo, Renata Barletto and German & Tisa Matamoros, great grandchildren, Ryan, Ben and Liam Shane and Christopher & Giovanni Matamoros and sister Joan Lachut of Hillsboro, N.H. and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Hine (1993) and husband and father of her children Donald J. Barletto (1975)
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Great Bridge United Methodist Church, 201 Stadium Drive, Chesapeake, VA on Saturday, August 15th at 11:00 AM. Following the Service family and friends are invited to The Barletto's at 509 Youngstown Court, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com