Marilyn Blow Antonucci
Marilyn Blow Antonucci, 92, of Kitty Hawk, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Leo Antonucci and her son, Tony Antonucci.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Mike Antonucci; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Antonucci (Tony); two grandsons, Colin Antonucci, Arian Antonucci (Jill) and granddaughter, Mia.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, Nov. 4th at Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery, Chesapeake. Please respect all COVID protocols. The family completely understands your absence due to COVID-19. Please remember our family in your thoughts and prayers. The family suggests memorial contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
