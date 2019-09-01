|
|
On August 29, 2019, Marilyn June Seligson, 81, passed away peacefully at home in Virginia Beach, VA. Born in Lakewood Ohio to Leonard and Marian Spooner, they moved to San Diego, California while she was just a youngster. She attended Helix High School and held several administrative positions. In Dec 1966, she married Ltjg H. (Spike) Seligson, USN at the Naval Air Station Chapel in Coronado, CA. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Captain Spike Seligson, USN, Ret. and four children, Suzanne M. Calley (William), with grandchildren Taylor and Shannon; Scott L. Seligson (Chris) with grandson Jacob; Sandra L. Worthy (Sheldron) with grandchildren Grant and Erin; and daughter Sheryl R. Seligson. Above all else, Marilyn was a fantastic, loving and supportive Navy wife, a fabulous mother, and grandmother. Her funeral service will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Home Instead for their superb care the last several years. In particular, the companionship of Candis was akin to having a loving sister. Frederica and Megan were superb assistants. Donations, if desired, may be made to the at
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019