Marilyn M. Tonkin was summoned by the angels Wednesday, September 23, 2020 while spending her final days in Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach, VA. A quintessential Taurus, she was born April 22, 1928 in Norfolk, VA to Louise Twiford Miller of Kitty Hawk, NC and Harry Luck Miller of Mathews County, VA. She attended Larchmont Elementary, Blair Jr. and Maury High School, where she was known as a pretty girl, who loved to dance. Following graduating she attended the Norfolk Division of William and Mary. She was a long-standing member of Larchmont Methodist Church. Marilyn cherished her friends and maintained many childhood friendships throughout her 92 years.
She was predeceased by her daughters, Terry Luck Conwell, and Karen Ruth Robinson; and husbands, Dr. Roland Robinson (father of children), Emmett H. Rawles, Jr., and William L. Tonkin, Jr.
Survivors include daughter, Lynn Cross; grandchildren, Carrie Cross, Anna Conwell, Ryder Conwell and Cody Conwell; great granddaughter, Luci Cross Giles Leblanc; step-children, Annette Brooks and Earl Tonkin; "adopted son," Mark Duval; and lastly, her cat, Miss Kitty.
Marilyn was a wonderful mother and grandmother, very generous and a source of strength to her family. Marilyn's eye for beauty was reflected in her lovely welcoming home, which was featured in Historic Garden Week and Colonial Homes Magazine. Her little gardens always accommodated birds and butterflies. She was a former member of the Nansemond River Garden Club and Garden Club of Virginia.
An avid golfer, Marilyn belonged to Cedar Point CC and was a former member of Princess Anne CC. She was a fierce competitor and quite remarkably, had seven holes-in-one.
Most of all she loved her family and friends of which there were many. She loved the Outer Banks, summers as a child on the Eastern Shore and lots of golf trips with friends. Also, an ardent conservative she enjoyed talking politics.
Marilyn was so grateful to her doctors, nurses, and caretakers, both at home and in the hospital, who made her transition to heaven a little easier.
A graveside service with family members and close friends will be held Sunday, September 28, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made Suffolk Humane Society, 412 Kings Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com