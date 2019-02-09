|
Marilyn Louise McQuillin, 85, February 2, in McLean, Virginia. Born in Farmington, Missouri, she married John Parker McQuillin in 1958. He preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by Susan (Keith) Bonney, Kathy (Todd) Vander Woude, and Nancy (Bob) Shoemaker. She is survived by grandchildren Kristen Vander Woude, Kaitlyn Vander Woude, Sam Shoemaker and Ben Shoemaker.She attended Occidental College in Los Angeles. She met John, who was attending the Naval Postgraduate School. She was a library specialist for Virginia Beach Library and drove the bookmobile. She led a Girl Scouts troop. When she retired in 1988, they moved to Hertford, North Carolina. She tutored students in the Perquimans County schools for many years. Funeral service in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations: Lewy Body Dementia Association, lbda.org. https://www.adventfuneral.com/services/marilyn-louise-mcquillin.htm
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2019