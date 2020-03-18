|
|
Marilyn Miller Parsons Garnett, of Asheville, NC, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020. She was a faithful woman who loved God, her family and fur-ever companions.
Marilyn is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 40 years Robert Prause Garnett, sons Charlie Parsons, Ronnie Parsons, David Parsons (wife Brenda) and daughter Pam Parsons; granddaughters Demarice Dominguez, Rhiannon and Morganna Parsons, great-grandchildren Yoana, Julionna, Maryonna and Adionna Dominguez, Gabriel and Gwenivere Parsons, Cameron Parsons and Liam Gray; sister Pat Miller and brother Bob Miller. Marilyn had great love for her many nieces, nephews, extended family members and her church family. Marilyn will be greatly missed by her canine companion, Buster Brown, and her kitties.
Marilyn was born in Norfolk, VA, to Paul Twitty and Beatrice Virginia Rowe Miller on December 10, 1938. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Wayne Miller.
After many years as a homemaker, Marilyn returned to school at Tidewater Community College, then onto Norfolk State University and pursed a career in Social Work. While working at STOP, she saw a real need for an area foodbank and was instrumental in starting the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.
Services will be held at South Norfolk Baptist Church on 1101 Chesapeake Ave, Chesapeake VA on Thursday, March 19, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Marilyn's name to Charle's Angels Animal Rescue (5526 Hendersonville Rd, Fletcher, NC 28732, https://www.charliesangelsanimalrescue.com/ or First Church of God (20 Hanover St, Asheville, NC 28806).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020