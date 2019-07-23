|
Marilyn Pierce Smith, 57, passed away on July 16, 2019, born in Norfolk, VA relocated to Waldorf, Maryland. She is survived by her husband, Victor Smith; sister-in-law Valerie Smith; mother, Mary Pierce; siblings Altheria Alexander, Valerie Hinton, Johnny Pierce and Cherie Lee; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service located, 5605 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23701. A wake will he held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 23, 2019