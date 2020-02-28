The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map

Marine S. Tatem


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marine S. Tatem Obituary
On February 22, Marine S. Tatem, departed this life for eternal rest. She was born on July 28, 1930 in Creswell, North Carolina. She was married to the late Leonard Tatem Sr.

Marine worked to clean many homes in the area. She worked along with her sister, Doris Bryant, for over twenty years in the housekeeping department at DePaul Hospital. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Bollingbrook. A funeral service will be held, 2pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. Viewing will be held, 3pm-7pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 11:00am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -