On February 22, Marine S. Tatem, departed this life for eternal rest. She was born on July 28, 1930 in Creswell, North Carolina. She was married to the late Leonard Tatem Sr.
Marine worked to clean many homes in the area. She worked along with her sister, Doris Bryant, for over twenty years in the housekeeping department at DePaul Hospital. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Bollingbrook. A funeral service will be held, 2pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. Viewing will be held, 3pm-7pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 11:00am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2020