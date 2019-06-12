Mario J. Convertino, Jr., 59, passed away suddenly on March 17, 2019 in Naples, FL. He was born in upstate New York to Mario J. Convertino, Sr. and Mary Betar Convertino.Mario was a firefighter with the Portsmouth Fire Department for twenty years. He was also an EMT and member of the Hazmat Team, a certified diver, and served on the fire boat, when it was his turn. He retired as lieutenant in December 2009, and he and his wife moved to Florida to enjoy the good life.In addition to his parents, Mario is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy; his mother-in-law; his brother, Mark; and many cousins in upstate New York, California, and Arizona.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Church of the Resurrection, 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth. A reception will follow. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary