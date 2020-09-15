Marion Anita Zackery Walke of Virginia Beach, VA passed from this life on September 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, the late Nelson and Wyolene S. Zackery, her husband Winston R. Walke and son-in-law Mario J. Bievre. Marion completed her formal education at I.C. Norcom High School, Portsmouth, VA and attended Norfolk State, Norfolk, VA. She worked at Cooper-Trent Printing Co., Norfolk, VA for four years, Bailey Banks & Biddle Jewelry store, Va. Beach, VA for four years, Christian Broadcasting Network, Va. Beach, VA for ten years and the Easter Seal Society of Va. Beach, VA before retiring. As a member of Mt. Zion, she belonged to the Rachel E. Brown Missionary Society, the Stewardess Board, served as class leader and was a member of the Lay Organization. She retired from the New Gospel Choir. Marion was a loving mother and grandmother (affectionately known as Grammie). Cherishing her memories are a son, Keith A. Walke (Melodee Osborn); a daughter, Angela R. W. Bievre and a granddaughter, Adrianna E. Bievre. One brother-in-law, Leon Walke (Wanette) of Fayetteville, NC; sisters-in-law, Alice Somerville and Cora Greene (Rodney) of VA Beach, VA. Nieces and nephews, Ivia Somerville and Janice McNeil, Richmond, VA; Linda and Paul Lilly, Richmond, VA; Sylvia and Donald Speller, Chesapeake, VA; Ronald Greene, Va Beach, VA; Stephanie Walke, Fayetteville, NC. Aunt, Mildred S. Washington, Savannah, GA. Cousins, Sally G. Tyson, NJ; Elaine Ingram, Atlanta, GA; Wilmon and Brona Greggs, Edison, GA; and Charles Greggs, Edison, GA; numerous grand nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store