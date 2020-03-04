|
Virginia Beach - Marion Agnes Goodwin Greber, 87, passed away on March 2, 2020.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Frederick Goodwin and Matilda Leeser and was the widow of John Peter Greber, Sr. She was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children John P. Greber, Jr. (Mary), Patricia Czarniecki (Robert) and Michael Greber (Joy). Also surviving are her grandchildren Leah Nelson (Mike), Janet Herron (Jared) and great grand-children Chase and Ryah.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:30 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church by Father Robert J Cole. The burial will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020