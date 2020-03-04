The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:30 PM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church

Marion Agnes (Goodwin) Greber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Agnes (Goodwin) Greber Obituary
Virginia Beach - Marion Agnes Goodwin Greber, 87, passed away on March 2, 2020.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Frederick Goodwin and Matilda Leeser and was the widow of John Peter Greber, Sr. She was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children John P. Greber, Jr. (Mary), Patricia Czarniecki (Robert) and Michael Greber (Joy). Also surviving are her grandchildren Leah Nelson (Mike), Janet Herron (Jared) and great grand-children Chase and Ryah.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:30 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church by Father Robert J Cole. The burial will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -