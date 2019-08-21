|
Marion "Honey" Wind, 93, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. She was a very loving person.
Marion is predeceased by her husband, George H. Wind; sons, George, Kenneth and Michael (Terri). Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cynthia (Andy), Marilyn, Nancy (Ken), Richard, Marie (Marion) and a tribe of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 6 to 8 PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, August 24th at noon at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E. Virginia Beach Blvd in Norfolk. Condolences may be left for Honeyâ€™s family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019