At her home with family by her side Marion Blackwell Hoggard, age 79, passed away peacefully November 16, 2020. She was born September 25, 1941 in Norfolk, VA to Dewitt and Beulah Blackwell.
Marion is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, William "Bill" Hoggard, Sr. Devoted mother of Kelly Bowen (Jim), Jason Hoggard (Christina) and William Hoggard, Jr. (Nikki).
Cherished grandmother of Jeff (Andrea), Megan (Jonathan), Alexis (Corey), Jordan, Cameron, Justin (Maddison), Dane and Silas. She is also a the great-grandmother of Ava.
Dear sister of Marlene Suggs and remembered by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:30-9pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. The funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel at 9:30 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 with burial following at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Khedive Shriners Center in memory of the First Lady's Project. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
