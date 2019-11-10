|
Marion Blake "Willie" Styron, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 5th after a short illness.
He had attended Oscar Smith High School & was retired from Civil Service.
He was the son of the late Marian and Frances Styron.
Willie is survived by his loving wife, Rosalia; brothers & sister, Vernon Styron (wife Grace), Ronald Styron & Carolyn Styron Lewis; sons, Richard Styron (wife Juanita) & Steven Styron; step-daughters, Renee Wright (wife of Michael), Amy Rumpel (wife of Arjen) & Christina Thompson (wife of Kevin); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his fur baby, Baron.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 11th at 3:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 6568 Indian River Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 388, Norfolk, VA 23501. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019