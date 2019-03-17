|
Marion Elizabeth DeShields Burau, 93, passed away March 12, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA the daughter of the late Danford M. and Blanche Alexander DeShields. She was predeceased by her husband, Sydney Richard Burau; and great granddaughter, Paisley Szymanski. Marion was born in Ocean View and grew up in South Norfolk over the years she loved going to the Palomar and Doumars. She worked at the Lafayette Yacht Club. She later retired to the Albemarle Sound in North Carolina but her heart never left Norfolk. Marion is survived by her children, Robert D. Sikes, Marion Linda Whitcomb, and Debbie Sikes Szymanski (David); grandchildren, Jeff Sikes, Jason Sikes, David Szymanski (Melissa), and Chris Szymanski (Sara); great grandchildren, Rylin, Emersyn, and Tinley; and brother, â€œDutchâ€ DeShields. Services will be private. Burial will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
