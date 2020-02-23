Home

Marion Elizabeth Foster, 82, passed away on Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk. Marion was born in Liverpool, England to the late George and Jospehine Quellin. She is also predeceased by her two husbands, Robert W. Teall and Edwin Foster and two siblings, Gus and Evelyn. She is cherished in memory by her son, Gary Teall and wife, Mary Jane Teall; grandchildren, Diane Evans and husband, Neil, Lauren and Gannon Teall; siblings, Douglas, Susan and husband, Teddy and Sydney and wife, Jean as well as several nieces and nephews. Marion is best noted as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked in the nursing field for many years. In her spare time she loved going to ODU sporting events, doing water aerobics at the YMCA and boating with her family. Services will be private for the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020
