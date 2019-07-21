Marion Fitzgerald Keeter, passed peacefully away on July 16, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York and spent most of her life in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, VA.



She was the daughter of Madge H. and Edward Caton Fitzgerald, Sr. and was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Kennon Coles Keeter, Sr., a sister Alma Hedspeth and brothers, Edward Canton, Jr., and John A. Fitzgerald.



Marion is survived by her sons Kennon Coles Keeter, Jr. (Kenny) and his wife Ellen, Warren Mason Keeter and his wife Pam, grandsons Brian Matthew, Robert Townsend, William Coles and Lt. Col. Shawn Keeter and five great grandchildren.



Marion grew up in Norfolk, VA. She attended Blair Middle School, where she was elected Queen of Patches in 1943, Maury High Schools and the Norfolk Division of William & Mary.



Marion was employed by the United States Navy Offices for 30 years. Upon her retirement in 1987, she was awarded the Prestigious Navy Meritorious Civilian Services Award by the Commander, US Submarine Force Atlantic Fleet. She was also an avid Redskins fan.



In her later years Marion resided at Westminster Canterbury, where she was proud to be one of the six calendar girls and made many friends. The family will like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Westminster Canterbury.



Marion was an active member of the Church of Ascension in Norfolk, VA. Marion never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at The Holy Trinity Chapel at Westminster Canterbury. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019