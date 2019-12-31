|
Marion F. Harris born June 16, 1922, died peacefully December 26, 2019. He was the son of Dughi and Pearl Harris; husband to Ellen Harris (1926-2010) for 62 years, father to Frances Rice (Ron) and Brenda Lovell (Danny), grandfather to Cynthia Clark (Robert), Laura Rice, Cortney Rice, Chris Dozier (Jaimee) and Andrea Rice; great-grandfather to North, Chase, Cameron, Jewel, Dahra, Cheyenne, and Brody; and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He outlived all of his siblings-Clarence, Mildred, James, Doyle, Earl and Earline. Marion served in the US Navy for 23 years, including serving aboard the USS Vega in Pearl Harbor when it was bombed. After he retired from the military, he was employed in several interesting jobs, but his favorite place to work was at his church-Camelia Baptist (which later became Cornerstone Baptist), where he was a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He especially enjoyed maintaining the grounds and visiting the shut-ins.
While living at The Gardens he discovered he enjoyed singing and dancing which would have made our mom chuckle. Our family would like to thank the staff at The Ballentine, especially the ladies in Sweet Memories, for their loving care to dad; his friends at Cornerstone Baptist for making sure he was able to go to church as long as possible; and to his niece Julia for watching over him. A memorial service will be held for Marion on January 18, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Dr. VA Beach, VA 23462 at 2pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 31, 2019